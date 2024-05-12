Woman kills hubby over constant harassment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 62-year-old man was murdered over a trivial issue by his wife with the help of their son at Jogeshwari in Waluj Mahanagar due to frequent harassment.

The deceased has been identified as Prabhakar Punjaji Tribhuvan.

Prabhakar used to live at the Jogeshwari slum with his wife Anita, married son Dilip, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. His married daughter lives with her husband at Haregaon in Shrirampur. His cousin's brother is his neighbour.

After drinking liquor, Prabhakar started abusing his wife at 11 pm on May 9. Dilip was speaking in support of his mother. So, the drunkard man hit his son with a wooden plank. Dilip fell down and sustained injuries.

Anit hit in the head of her husband with the same plank. Later, she hit him with a stone used in grinding.

On hearing the cries of Tribhuvan, his relatives who were also his neighbours came there. Prabhakar’s cousin brother and relatives showed willingness to take him to a hospital. However, Anita and Dilip told them they would handle the situation as it was a family matter.

Prabhakar succumbs to injuries

Injured Prabhakar was not being taken to hospital by his family members. So, his cousin called other relatives on the phone at Jogeshwari. The injured man was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital at 2.30 pm on May 10, the next of the incident. He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment on May 12. A case of murder was registered against his wife Anita and son Dilip at MIDC Police Station. Police arrested them immediately.