Woman molested by sending lewd message

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An unidentified person molested a woman by sending her lewd photos and messages on her Whatsapp.

Police said, the victim used to go to a gym in the Satara area regularly. On April 12 morning, she received her photos in the gym and lewd messages on her whatsapp. A case of molestation and under sections of I.T Act has been registered against the accused with the Satara police station. PI Prashant Potdar is further investigating the case.