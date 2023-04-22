Woman molested by sending lewd message
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 22, 2023 07:45 PM 2023-04-22T19:45:02+5:30 2023-04-22T19:45:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
An unidentified person molested a woman by sending her lewd photos and messages on her Whatsapp.
Police said, the victim used to go to a gym in the Satara area regularly. On April 12 morning, she received her photos in the gym and lewd messages on her whatsapp. A case of molestation and under sections of I.T Act has been registered against the accused with the Satara police station. PI Prashant Potdar is further investigating the case.