Woman molested by sending lewd message

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 22, 2023 07:45 PM 2023-04-22T19:45:02+5:30 2023-04-22T19:45:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar An unidentified person molested a woman by sending her lewd photos and messages on her Whatsapp. Police ...

Woman molested by sending lewd message | Woman molested by sending lewd message

Woman molested by sending lewd message

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An unidentified person molested a woman by sending her lewd photos and messages on her Whatsapp.

Police said, the victim used to go to a gym in the Satara area regularly. On April 12 morning, she received her photos in the gym and lewd messages on her whatsapp. A case of molestation and under sections of I.T Act has been registered against the accused with the Satara police station. PI Prashant Potdar is further investigating the case.

Open in app