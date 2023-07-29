Woman refuted allegation about her conversion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Tension prevailed for some time, after a rumour that the conversion is underway at one worshipping place, drew a huge gathering of youths, situated on the road between Maulana Azad Chowk to T V Centre, today. However, the tension was eased after the woman (who was said to be converted) submitted a clarification in writing to the police.

It so happened that Saturday prayer was going on in one worshipping place. However, a few youths suddenly gathered outside it at 1 pm and raised objections. The mob of youths appealed to the women of other religion to come out.

Acting upon the information, the Jinsi police inspector Rameshwar Renge reached the spot and pacified the gathering. Later on, the concerned women were taken to the police station. The woman, according to youths was being converted as he had gone inside the worshipping place, clarified in writing to the police that she and her friend had come from Harsul to the city to see a dentist for her toothache. Her friend aspired to visit the worshipping place, and as a result, I was waiting till her prayer gets ended. The written explanation was submitted to PI Renge.