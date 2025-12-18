Woman sexually assaulted in hotel after being served alcohol by three men

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman visiting the city was sexually assaulted by three men at Hotel Great Punjab near the railway station early Wednesday. She approached Vedantnagar police station around 5 am, and all three accused were arrested by noon the same day.

The accused has been identified as Rishikesh Chavan (25) and Ghanshyam Rathod (27) of New Shantiniketan Colony, Jawaharnagar, and Kiran Rathod (26, Bhanudas Nagar, Jawaharnagar )work in a finance company’s recovery division. The 32-year-old victim, who works at a city hospital, had met a friend near the railway station to drink beer due to financial stress. On the night of December 17, after her friend fell asleep in their booked room (105), she briefly stepped out and mistakenly entered room 205, where the three men were drinking. They forced her inside, served alcohol, and sexually assaulted her before fleeing. Police, led by assistant commissioner of police Sagar Deshmukh, police inspector Praveena Yadav, and police sub-inspector Sangita Giri, along with officers Ranjit Sulane, Manoj Chavan, and Praveen Mule, launched an immediate search. The accused were traced using the contact number provided during hotel booking and arrested within 12 hours. The victim, who is married and has a son, was supported by her husband, who arrived at the police station after learning of the incident. The three accused are scheduled to be presented in court on Friday, police confirmed.