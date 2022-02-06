Woman sexually exploited on pretext of marriage

Aurangabad, Feb 6:

The Cantonment police booked a police constable from Cantonment police station on charges of sexually exploiting a married woman living away from her husband on the pretext of marrying her. The accused has been identified as Sandeep Laxman Pawar.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, she lives away from her husband due to indifference and she has two children. Sandeep Pawar met her in 2021, when she was working in a Mall. They came closer and fell in love with each other. He assured her to accept her children and marry her and then forcibly established physical relations with her between February 15, 2021 and January 29, 2022, she mentioned in the complaint.

Whenever she asked her about the marriage, he used to neglect the subject. During this period, he took around Rs 10 lakh from her. On August 28, 2021, through sonography, she came to know that she has conceived and asked Sandeep to marry her. But, he threatened the victim to abort the baby or he will kill her children.

He then took her to a private hospital and conducted the abortion forcibly, the victim mentioned in the complaint. Meanwhile, a case against the victim was registered in Cidco police station on February 3, for beating the wife of the accused police constable.