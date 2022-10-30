Woman with help of friend kills husband

Aurangabad

A woman with the help of a friend killed her husband. Crime branch police have solved the case and arrested the accused wife and her accomplice. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Sanjaykumar Patni (Wadgaon Kolhati) and the accused as Sarika Vijay Patni (32) and Sagar Madhukar Savle (25, Shivajinagar Chowk). A case has been registered with Satara police station. The police found the dead body in Walmi area on Solapur - Dhule Highway on October 27. On October 29, it was confirmed after the post-mortem that the man was murdered but his identity was not proven. ACP Vishal Dhume, PI Avinash Aghav, Satara police station PI Geeta Bagwade, PSI Amol Mhaske, Kalyan Shelke, Gajanan Sontakke, Sanbhaji Gore, and others inspected the spot and started the investigation. The police search the missing complaints in various police stations. It was found that Sarika lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station on October 22 that her husband Vijay was missing. The police then started the investigation and arrested the accused Sarika and Sagar. They confessed that they have killed Vijay on October 18. A case was registered with Satara police station under the guidance of PI Bagwade and a complaint lodged by PSI Sambhaji Gore.

Police said, Vijay and Sarika had a love marriage ten years back. They have nine-year-old daughter. However, they had disputes or the past few years and they used to live separately. Meanwhile, Sarika met Sagar and they become friends. However, Vijay frequently used to visit Sarika and used to torture her. Hence, she decided to murder him.

Sarika had made a plan to kill Vijay. She called him in Walmi area on Solapur - Dhule highway on October 18. She then hit Vijay on the head with a sharp weapon with the help of Sagar. They then threw him in the bushes.