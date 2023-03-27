Woman’s bangle stolen while boarding bus

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A gold bangle weighing 2.5 tolas and amounting to Rs 90,000 of a woman was lost while boarding a bus going from Central Bus Stand to Kannad on Sunday afternoon. A case has been registered with the Kranti Chowk police station.

Complainant Indubai Mhaske (Gajanannagar, Hudco) mentioned in her complaint that some unidentified thief taking advantage of the crowd on the bus removed the gold bangle from her hand without her notice. Later, she searched for it everywhere on the bus but could not find it.

She lodged a complaint and the police checked the CCTV footage, but it was found that out of the total 27 cameras, half were defunct. The police are further investigating the case.