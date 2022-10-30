Woman’s chain stolen after giving sedative drug

Two thieves gave sedative medicine to a woman in a biscuit and stole her gold chain worth Rs 35,000 at Jarandi in Soyegaon tehsil on Sunday morning.

Police said, complainant Sumanbai Ramdas Gore (Mahajan) was working in the her farm at Jandi on Soyegaon - Banoti Road. Two unknown persons came there on a motorcycle and told her that their mother is in critical condition and she will be cured if she will pray for her. Then they gave her a biscuit to her. When she eat it, she fell unconscious. The thieves then took her gold chain and fled from the scene. A case has been registered with Soyegaon police.