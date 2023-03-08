Woman's mouth stuffed with mud and robbed

-Incident in Adul Shivar: Pachod police arrest the accused

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a shocking incident, a woman was robbed and assaulted by a knife-wielding thief in Adul (Paithan) Shivar on Friday. To keep the woman from screaming, the thief stuffed her mouth with mud.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday at around 3 pm when the victim, Rukhmanbai Jangle, was taking a nap after having lunch under a tree. The accused, Sudarshan Ghuge, arrived on a motorcycle and beat her before robbing all the ornaments on her body. To prevent her from screaming, the thief stuffed mud in her mouth and threatened her with a knife.

The victim immediately informed her husband, Ganesh Jangle, who rushed to the field where she was working. However, the couple was afraid to report the crime as they believed the accused may harm their family. As the video of the incident went viral on social media, the police took notice and arrested the accused after an investigation. The victim later filed a complaint, and a case was registered against the accused on Monday night at the Pachod police station. The police have urged people to come forward and report any such incidents immediately to prevent such crimes in the future. PSI Pralhad Munde is further investigating the case.