Women achieve record-breaking feat, make 72,744 laddus in three and a half hours

'Majha Ek Tari Ladu Majhya Pandurangala' initiative witnesses enthusiastic participation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a remarkable display of devotion and unity, a total of 1,342 women shattered their previous record by successfully crafting 72,744 laddus within a three and a half hours for the auspicious Ashadhi Ekadashi. The laddus will be distributed among Warkaris in Pandharpur.

Under the initiative titled ‘Majha Ek Tari Ladu Majha Pandurangala,' the atmosphere was filled with a sense of jubilation and spiritual fervor. While renowned singer Sarla Shinde melodiously chanted songs dedicated to Lord Vitthal, women energetically prepared peanut-jaggery laddus. Accompanied by rhythmic tala beats and dancing, the participants delighted in the holy atmosphere, with a child adorning the attire of Vitthal-Rukmini carefully holding a basket brimming with prepared laddus.

The participants took great delight in knowing that the laddus they meticulously crafted would be offered before Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur and subsequently served as prasad to the devout Warkaris.

The record-breaking feat occurred on Sunday, as the women successfully surpassed their previous achievement by making a staggering 72,744 laddus in an impressive time span of three and a half hours. Manoj Surve, Laxmikant Surve, Vilas Gaikwad, Umakant Vaidya, Arjun Pawar and others were present.

16th edition of the initiative

This year marks the 16th edition of the esteemed initiative, which drew a large gathering of female devotees to the Balaji Mangal office in Sindhi Colony. Originally scheduled to commence at 11 am, the laddu-making process began half an hour earlier at 10:30 am due to the increasing number of enthusiastic participants. Seated in a circular formation, the women skillfully crafted the laddus till 2 pm.