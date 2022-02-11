Women, brother-in-law commit suicide

Aurangabad, Feb 11:

A woman and her brother-in-law committed suicide by consuming poison together in front of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee gate at Karmad on Friday evening. Their bodies were found hugged together.

The deceased has been identified as Kakasaheb Baban Kadam (32, Hivra, Badnapur) and Satyabhama Ashok Kadam (27, Hivra, Badnapur). According to police, Kakasaheb was the brother-in-law of Satyabhama. Kakasaheb was a farmer and also drove transport vehicles and Satyabhama was a housewife. The missing woman and her sister were reported missing in Jalna district eight days ago and a case of missing was registered in Jalna district. Satyabhama had come to celebrate the birthday of her sister's son. She had then fled with her sister. The Karmad police were able to find her sister two days ago. Since then, the Karmad police have been searching for Satyabhama. As per police, the deceased woman Satyabhama is likely to have a love affair with her brother-in-law Kakasaheb.

They both might have consumed poison fearing the family. After getting information, the Karmad police reached the spot and admitted them to the civil hospital. But they were pronounced dead on arrival. During the search, the police found the mobile of Kakasaheb a few meters away from the spot that helped to identify the identity. The police also informed the relatives. Kakasaheb is survived by wife, mother, father, son and daughter. Satyabhama is survived by a husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and two sons. PI Vijaysingh Jarwal is further investigating the case.