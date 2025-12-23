Women Empowerment Prog held at RZCW

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women (RZCW) and City Chowk Police Station jointly organised a programme on ‘Women Empowerment’ recently.

Commissioner of police Pravin Pawar, Pankaj Atulkar (Deputy Commissioner of Police), Sagar Deshmukh (Assistant Commissioner of Police) and Nirmala Pardeshi (Police Inspector, City Chowk, Dr Naila Ansari, Pacific Hospital and others were present.

In his presidential address, Dr Maqdoom Farooqui, Principal of the College, stated that the programme was not merely a ceremonial event, but a thought-provoking movement, a strong social message, and a foundation for a brighter future.

He emphasised that women's empowerment does not only mean granting rights, but empowering women with education, awareness, and self-confidence. An empowered woman, he said, is the cornerstone of a strong family, a cultured society, and a progressive nation.

The esteemed speakers guided students on vital topics such as legal awareness, social responsibility, substance abuse prevention, digital addiction, scientific thinking, women’s safety, crime prevention, and the dangers of nylon kite strings. Students actively participated through thoughtful questions and interactions.