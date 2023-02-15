Women entrepreneurs gearing up to welcome W20

-W20 to meet local entrepreneurs, advocate for gender equality and support female entrepreneurs

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad: With the W20 delegation set to visit Aurangabad, women entrepreneurs in the city are gearing up to showcase their businesses and push for gender equality in the workforce.

The W20 is a G20 engagement group that focuses on women's economic empowerment and gender equality. This year, the delegation will be visiting Aurangabad to meet with local women entrepreneurs and discuss ways to support women in business.

Ahead of the delegation's arrival, women entrepreneurs in the city are taking proactive steps to ensure that their voices are heard. Many have formed networks and organizations to advocate for gender equality and support female entrepreneurs. They are now using these networks to prepare for the upcoming visit of the W20 delegation.

One such organization is the women entrepreneurship development cell, has been instrumental in supporting women entrepreneurs in the city. The association has been working closely with the delegation to ensure that the voices of women entrepreneurs are heard and their issues are addressed.

"We are thrilled that the W20 delegation is visiting our city," said Shweta Deshmukh, president of the cell. "This is a great opportunity for us to showcase the work we are doing and to push for more support for female entrepreneurs."

In addition to working with the delegation, women entrepreneurs are also preparing to showcase their businesses. Many are organizing events and exhibitions to highlight the success of their ventures.

One such entrepreneur is Snehal Patil, founder of a handmade jewelry business. Patil has organized a pop-up exhibition to showcase her products to the delegation and raise awareness about the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in the city.

"As a woman entrepreneur, I know firsthand the challenges we face in the business world," Patil said. "I hope that the W20 delegation will take note of our efforts and work to create more opportunities for women in business."

The visit of the W20 delegation is seen as a major opportunity for women entrepreneurs in the city to push for change and advocate for gender equality. By showcasing their businesses and highlighting the importance of women's economic empowerment, they hope to create a more inclusive and equitable business environment for all.