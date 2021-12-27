Women in the Puranas need to be rewritten

Aurangabad, Dec 26:

The tradition in the Puranas from Gargi to Maitreyi needs to be examined in a new way and re-written, said writer Vinita Telang from Sangli. She was speaking at the release ceremony of the novel 'Vaidehi-Ek Nirantar Prashna' written by Suhas Vaidya held at Damuanna hall, Hedgewar hospital on Sunday.

Vaidehi novel was published by Suhas Kulkarni, a commentator on the mythological texts. Speaking further, Telang said, Sita was a great warrior. However, without any description of it coming before the society, Sita is pictured as the idol of sacrifice and women are told that they should continue to sacrifice like Sita. It is necessary to find out where all this came from. Idols in stories should not be embraced. The world is eyeing a balanced view of India in the views on feminism being put forward by women's organizations around the world.

She also said that there is no better way to become a world leader from a new India if the idea of a strong, beautiful, balanced relationship with the female character in the mythology is revealed to the world. While presenting his writing journey Vaidya said, "I am fascinated by mythological personalities. The book is an attempt to raise the issue of their personality, their minds.” Yogita Taur and Mahesh Ghodke were present.