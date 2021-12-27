Women tortured for dowry

Aurangabad, Dec 26:

A married woman was tortured by her in-laws demanding her to bring money from her parents to purchase new car and construct a house. A case has been registered against Purushottam Khotkar, Bhikaji Khotkar, Sunil Ahire and four women (all residents of Osmanpura) on the complaint lodged by the woman.

In another incident, a married woman lodged a complaint against Kishor Sitaram Sonawane, (Nagadewadi, Kolhapur), Babasaheb Sonawane, Rajendra Landge and four women stating that they tortured her mentally and physically for dowry. Cases have been registered in Osmanpura police station.