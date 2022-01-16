Women's Congress protests in front of Gandhi Bhavan

Aurangabad, Jan 16:

Demonstrations were held in front of Gandhi Bhavan in Shahganj on Sunday jointly by city and district Mahila Congress activists against the failure of the Ujjwala gas scheme of the BJP.

Women's Congress city president Anjali Wadje, district president Hema Patil, state Congress secretaries Saroj Masalge Patil and Mrinalini Deshpande, former secretary Meenakshi Borde-Deshpande, Vatsala Lakkas, Vibhavari More and others participated in this demonstration. Pradesh Mahila Congress president Sandhya Savvalakhe had held a press conference on Saturday and explained how the Ujjwala gas scheme is a failure and had called for state wide agitations against the BJP. Accordingly, the agitation took place in Aurangabad on Sunday. The demonstrators alleged that the Ujwala Gas Scheme was launched with great fanfare. But in reality, the government made the scheme useless by stopping the subsidy. On the one hand, the havoc of the corona and on the other hand, the impact of inflation is overwhelming the masses. But the Central government is providing no relief to the government.