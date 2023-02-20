Woolen and garment sale gets good response

Aurangabad

The Woolen and Garment Sale being held at Patidar Bhavan, opposite Amarpreet Hotel on Jalna Road is receiving good response from the customers. Discount upto around 90 per cent is given on the woolen clothes in just five days. All types of woolen garments ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 4,000 are available. Varieties of sweaters, jackets, kurti, jeans top, jeans shirt, formal shirt, lower and others are available. Similarly, cotton sarees, fancy sarees, party wear sarees, designer wear sarees upto Rs 350 are also available. The sale directors have appealed the residents that they should take advantage of this opportunity as this exhibition is only for five days.