Work together for upcoming elections

Newly appointed city president Shirish Boralkar

Aurangabad:

The flag of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should be hoisted in the upcoming municipal elections. For that, all workers have to work together, said newly appointed BJP's city president Shirish Boralkar. He was addressing a rally organised by the BJP activists on Thursday.

Thanking deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, cooperation minister Atul Save, union minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, union minister of State for railways Raosaheb Danve and State president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, he urged everyone to go to the last element to strengthen the organisation for the upcoming municipal, Loksabha and assembly elections.

A rally was organised as per the directions of State general secretary Sanjay Kenekar. At the beginning, he took darshan of Laxmimata Mandir at Nagar Naka. The activists gave a grand welcome to Kenekar. The rally began from Nagarnaka to BJPs divisional office in Osmanpura. BJP regional vice president Basavraj Mangrule, Bapu Ghadamode, Anil Makariye, general secretary Rajesh Mehta, Sameer Rajurkar, Shivaji Dandge, Raju Shinde and others were present.

No injustice to workers

We should now work towards development of the city with the support of the government. Our workers should get justice. For that, we are going to implement a strategy of working together till the last element. We will win all the elections in the upcoming period by strengthening the organization of BJP by taking everyone along with us, said Boralkar.