Worker beaten brutally in Waluj

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two workers of Laxmi Agni Components and Forgings Company beat another worker brutally due to a dispute over the work on Wednesday. Suresh Karbhare Kayande (30, Ranjangaon) has been severely injured in a deadly attack.

Police said spare parts are manufactured in the company. On Wednesday at around 7 pm, Kayande had a dispute over the work with another worker Gurudev Badde (28, Ranjangaon). Gurudev abused him and started beating him. Another worker Ubed Qadir Shaikh (32, Jogeshwari) also beat Kayande. The accused also threatened him to kill. Kayande was severely injured and was rushed to a private hospital in Cidco, Waluj area.

On receiving the information, PSI Sandeep Shinde, Swapnil Avsarmol, and others rushed to the spot and arrested Gurudev and Ubaid. Under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav, API Gautam Wawale is further investigating the case.