Worker dies after falling from building

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A worker died after falling from the third floor of a building while working in Osmanpura area on Tuesday evening. The deceased has been identified as RAjeev Haridas Vishwas (43, Khalbol, West Bengal, presently living in Osmanpura).

Police said, Rajeev is a carpenter and lived with his family at Osmanpura area. He came to the city two months back in search of work. On Tuesday evening, he was working at a under-constructed building on its third floor, when he fell while working. He was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.

A case of accidental death has been registered with Osmanpura police station, while constable Manda Samse is further investigating the case.