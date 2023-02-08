Worker dies as wall of house falls on him

Aurangabad

Four workers were sleeping in a house at a brick kiln in Harsul area and the wall of the house collapsed on them in the wee hours of Wednesday. One of them died while a case has been registered with Harsul police station, said PI Amol Devkar.

The deceased has been identified as Bhavnesh Nandu Pawar (19, Bidkin, Paithan, presently living at Chetnanagar Vit Bhatti). The injured are deceased father Nandu Pawar (45), mother Chanda Pawar (40) and brother Yogesh (17).

The Pawar family works in a brick kiln in Chetnanagar. They live in a room in the kiln. On Wednesday, all the family members were sleeping in a room and at around 1.30 am, the wall of the room collapsed. All four workers were buried under the wall.

The nearby resident rushed to the spot and took the injured to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared Bhavnesh dead after the examination. PSI Sunil Chavan is further investigating the case.