Worker going for night shift dies in accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 45-year-old worker died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Waluj industrial area. The deceased has been identified as Bhagwan Ramji Nandure.

According to police, Bhagwan was a resident of Vitawa village and used to live with his wife and son. Bhagwan used to work in a company in Waluj and was heading for the night shift. As he was walking towards the company, an unidentified vehicle hit him from behind near the Endurance company. Bhagwan was seriously injured in the incident and fell unconscious on the road. However, the vehicle speeded away from the spot. The passerby then admitted him to the government medical college and hospital. Bhagwan died during treatment at around 12.30 am. A case of accidental death was registered in the MIDC Waluj police station. Head constable Ram Bighot is further investigating the case.