Workers turn their backs to e-Shram registrations

Target 12,45,818, so far 3,27,739 registered only 26.31 percent

Aurangabad, March 25:

The government has decided to register laborers working in 300 types of occupations. A target of 12,45,818 was set for Aurangabad district. But so far only 3,27,739 workers have been registered. The department has been able to achieve only a 26.31 percent target. Officers have been deployed to speed up the registration process.

Accident insurance and other benefits will be provided by the government to workers working involved in occupations like selling tea, vegetable, boot polish, bicycle repairing, stove repairing and others. However, many workers are unaware of the e-Shram scheme. The registrations can be done for free of cost by charitable organizations, common service centers or from mobile as well as computer. For this, the officials have also given such instructions to the center operators. However, labourers are engaged in work throughout the week. In addition they are unaware of the registration process and benefits.

Start registration centers

As the pace of work for e-Shram registration has not increased, there is a need for the government to start e-Shram registration centers at the tehsil level as well as in the market yards, said RPI district president Sanjay Thokal.

District-wide review

Officials are being sent on a tour to speed up e-Shram card registration centers across the district. The officials are reviewing the reason why the registrations have fallen back, said Chandrakant Raut, deputy commissioner of labor.