Workshop at incubation centre on April 26

Aurangabad, April 23:

On the occasion of the occasion of the World Intellectual Property Day and the sixth anniversary of the Atal Innovation Mission run by the Nitin Ayog, the Bajaj incubation centre of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has organised a workshop on April 26 at 11 am. The workshop will provide guidance on intellectual property rights, incubation systems and government support for aspiring startups. The workshop should be attended by students and startups doing innovative research, appealed the organisers.