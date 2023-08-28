Workshop by artist Mulick at Stepping Stones

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The art workshop by noted artist Milind Mulick was organised in the Stepping Stones High School. Mulick has been working consistently for over 35 years in watercolour. His writing spans 12 books on art instruction and five on watercolour alone. He has conducted workshops in Europe (mainly France, Spain, Sweden, Italy), Russia, Mauritius, Singapore, Dubai and Thailand.

At Stepping Stones, he gave a live demo in front of the art enthusiasts. The blank canvas came alive with a burst of vibrant colours leaving the students mesmerized and inspired. The students asked many questions related to art, colour scheme, use of depth in the picture and his source of inspiration. Appreciating the students’ love for art, he answered each question with great insight. Mulick was felicitated by the executive director Naseem Rahim. It was an enriching experience for the students and teachers.