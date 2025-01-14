Workshop for competitive exam aspirants

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Minority Pensioners Association (MPA) has organised a workshop for minority students preparing for competitive exams on Thursday (January 16) at 2 pm at Haj House in the Kile Ark area. The workshop will focus on the challenges faced by students while preparing for various competitive exams and how they should prepare. Dr Sadiq Bagwan, Director (Pre-IAS Coaching Centre in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University), competitive exam expert Adil Aziz Siddiqui, and Abdul Samad will guide the aspirants. MPA president, Mohammad Zakiuddin Siddiqui, has urged the youth to take advantage of this workshop and attend in large numbers.