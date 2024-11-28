Workshop for teachers at Nath Valley School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School (NVS) organised a one-day workshop on Active Learning for its faculty, recently. Education expert Dr Swaroop Datta was the resource person. The initiative aimed to empower teachers with practical tools and strategies to engage students actively in the learning process.

Dr Datta explained that Active Learning is a pedagogical approach where students actively participate in the learning process, moving away from traditional passive methods of listening and memorization. This helps improve long-term retention and allows students to apply their knowledge in real-world contexts, making learning both meaningful and effective.

He emphasized the importance of hands-on, interactive activities that promote critical thinking, collaboration, and problem-solving. Teachers were introduced to several techniques, including think-pair-share, jigsaw puzzles, role-playing, and interactive discussions, all designed to foster greater student engagement and deeper learning.

Teachers themselves took part in activities designed to illustrate these strategies and worked in groups to solve real-life problems, discussed case studies, and engaged in role-playing exercises that simulated classroom scenarios.

The workshop was organised by director Ranjit Dass and principal Dr Sharda Gupta, vice-principal Aparna Mathur and headmistress Sarabjit Dasgupta.