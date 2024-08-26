Workshop on ‘Code of Practices for Distribution Transformer Repair’ held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: International Copper Association India (ICAI) and Indian Transformer Manufacturers Association (ITMA) jointly hosted a seminar cum workshop at Hotel Amarpreet recently.

The event was supported by power sector organisations including the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), was organised for officials from distribution companies and distribution transformer (DT) repair units.

Pranav Shanker (GM, CTR and Senior Member of ITMA) inaugurated the workshop. S D Rane, the director and head of the BIS Pune Branch Office (PNBO) emphasised the importance of standardisation of DT for the best quality and BIS’s role in implementing these standards.

Rahul Gupta (Joint Managing Director, Maha Discom (MSEDCL), emphasised that the distribution business is like the service sector, hence, the quality and customer responsiveness have to be of the top order.

Chatufale (Secretary, Transformer Repair Association Maharashtra) and senior advisor of Copper Association Manas Kundu also spoke. Various industry partners and Mahadiscom executives spoke about best

practices, energy-efficient DTs and sustainability in the distribution sector. B R Toshniwal (president, TRAM) proposed a vote of thanks.