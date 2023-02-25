Workshop on 'Costumes in Dramas' held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Dramatics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marahwada University conducted a workshop on ‘Constumes in Dramas’ on Friday.

Department head Dr Smita Sable presided over the function.

Noted theatre artists guided the participants on the importance of costumes, types of costumes, nature of characters and their costumes with theories and practicals.

Ashwijit Bhitre, Sangeeta Natkar, Minoru Gade, Kulbhushan Shirsaskar, Mohan Joshi and others spoke. Abhijit Bhatlondhe conducted the proceedings of the programme. Gajanan Dandge, Vishakhal Shirwadkar, Amjad Syed, Dr Sunil Tak and others were present.