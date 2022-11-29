Workshop on defense India startup challenge

Aurangabad:

The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) in association with SINE, IIT Bombay and Defense Innovation Organization (DIO) have organized the Defense India Start-up Challenge (DISC - 8) and iDEX Prime (SPACE) workshop on December 1, at 3.30 pm. Prof Srikanth Tanikella, Prof Arindrajit Chaudhary, Dr Srilekha Gopinathan of IIT Bombay, Kriti Taneja of IDEX, DIO, and Ashish Garde, director, MAGIC will guide the participants. To participate in this workshop, register at https://bit.ly/MAGIC_iDEX. More details about the challenge can be found at https://idex.gov.in/challenge-categories.