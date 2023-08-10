Workshop on ‘Effective Teaching & Learning held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Government College of Arts and Science, Maharashtra State of Education Development Institute and Indian Science and Pune-based Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) jointly conducted a three-day Maharashtra State Development of Educators and Enhancement in Delivery (MS-DEED) workshop on ‘Effective Teaching and Learning recently as part of centenary year celebration of the college.

Joint director of Higher Education (Aurangabad region) Dr Surendra Thakur inaugurated it while college principal Dr Rohini Pandhre presided.

Event coordinators Dr Sangeeta Donre and Dr Amol Sanawne and Dr Asim Awti, Sugandha Negu, Hariprasad C K from IISER were present.

Dr Surendra Thakur said that teachers helped the participants to learn modern techniques of teaching and the basics of teaching.

He said that the workshop proved important for the teachers to achieve the goals of the National Education Policy. A total of 120 teachers from different parts of the State Participated in the workshop. Dr Shahista Khan conducted the proceedings. Office superintendent Prahlad Adhagale and other employees worked for the success of the event.