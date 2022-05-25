Workshop on natural farming on May 28

Aurangabad, May 25:

The ministry of tribal affairs along with the art of living have jointly organised a natural farming workshop for farmers on May 28 at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Natya Gruha at 10.30 am.

The members in a press conference held on Wednesday informed that an agri-trade festival has been organized to create economic self-reliance for the farmers in tribal and remote areas and increase the fertility of the land through natural processes. Along with the training, work will be done to uplift the living standards of the farmers by providing opportunities for export of natural products in the country and abroad. An agreement will also be made with some commercial companies which buy natural products.