Workshop on Research Methodology held in Azad College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of English and Research Centre of Maulana Azad College and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University jointly organised a one-day workshop on Research Methodology for Ph D scholars.

Around 100 participants attended the workshop in which Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Dr Anand Ubale and D P Suryawanshi were the resource persons. They spoke on the topics in research and explained the queries of the participants satisfactorily. Principal of the college Dr Mazahar Farroqui guided students through his presidential remarks.

Convenor of the workshop Dr Shaikh Kalimoddin Rashid (Associate Professor and Head, of the Department of English) spoke elaborately on the objectives of the workshop. Alfiya Saudagar conducted the proceedings while Ruksana Shaikh proposed a vote of thanks.