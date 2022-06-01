Workshop on Sustainable Rural Development in Bamu

Aurangabad, June 1:

Gopinathrao Munde National Institute of Rural Development and Research of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct a one-day workshop on ‘Sustainable Rural Development at CFART Hall, from 10.30 am onwards, on June 3.

Institute director Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that former chairman of the State Commission for Agriculture and Prices Pasha Patel and former divisional commissioner Dr Bhaskarrao Munde would be the chief guests.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the ceremony. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath and dean Dr Bhalchandra Waykar will grace the valedictory ceremony. Institute director Dr Sakhle has appealed to the teachers, officers, employees and students to attend the programme.