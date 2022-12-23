Workshop organized to promote entrepreneurship

Ready Engineers Tech Talk Series

Aurangabad:

A one-day workshop ‘Tech Talk’ was organized under Ready Engineer Project, a CSR initiative of Tata Technologies Group and in association with Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) at Solapur on December 21. The workshop focused on innovation, product development, entrepreneurship and future skills among these engineering students, with special sessions on entrepreneurship as a career opportunity and product innovation.

More than 100 students from major engineering colleges in Solapur participated in this workshop. Tushar Kanikadale, technical project leader, Cummins India, while highlighting the importance of innovation in design, explained the nuances of product design to the participating students through demonstrations. Kirloskar Institute of Management, Pune dean and head of industry 4.0 Dr Digvijay Singh explained what Industry 4.0 entails, and its importance in the career. Entrepreneur Yogesh Gawande, Siddharth Yawalkar, assistant manager, Tata Technologies, Magic director Ashish Garde and others were present.