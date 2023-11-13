World Diabetes Day today: Access to diabetes care: Empowering India to tackle the rising challenge

Dr Ajay Rotte

Introduction

The theme for this year’s World Diabetic Day being celebrated today is Access to Diabetes Care, and it is a call to action in a country where the prevalence of diabetes is on the rise, with potentially devastating complications. There is a need to explore the increasing prevalence of diabetes in India, the complications that come with it, the importance of early detection, and the role of advanced treatments and lifestyle interventions in managing this chronic condition.

The thrifty gene hypothesis

The thrifty gene hypothesis, which suggests that individuals in populations with a history of food scarcity are genetically predisposed to efficiently store energy, has often been associated with the rising prevalence of diabetes in India. This coupled with a shift towards a more sedentary lifestyle and a Westernized diet, has led to a diabetes epidemic in the country.

77 million diabetics in India

India is now the diabetes capital of the world, with over 77 million adults suffering from the disease. The consequences are dire, as unmanaged diabetes can lead to complications such as heart disease, kidney problems, vision loss, and nerve damage. The economic and emotional burden on individuals and their families is substantial.

Early detection for prevention

The silver lining in this situation is that early detection and action can prevent these complications. Regular screenings, awareness, and access to care are crucial. As Mahatma Gandhi once said, "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others." This quote reminds us of the importance of early detection not only for oneself but for the well-being of our entire community.

Access to diabetes management

In India, access to various avenues of diabetes management is key. From lifestyle changes that include healthy eating, physical activity, and stress management through meditation and yoga, to advanced treatments like the A1C Glycated Protein (AGP) test and insulin pumps, there is hope on the horizon.

As Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam once said, "You have to dream before your dreams can come true." Access to advanced treatments empowers individuals to dream of a life free from diabetes complications. AGP and insulin pumps offer precise and effective control of blood sugar levels, enhancing the quality of life for those with diabetes.

The role of lifestyle and meditation

Lifestyle plays a critical role in diabetes management. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the importance of yoga and meditation. Yoga guru BKS Iyengar once said, "Yoga is a light, which once lit, will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter your flame." The incorporation of yoga and meditation into one's daily routine can significantly improve diabetes management, reduce stress, and promote overall well-being.

Preventing misinformation:

In today's age of social media and the internet, misinformation and food fads abound. Regular consultations with healthcare providers are a reliable source of accurate and evidence-based information. They can help individuals sift through the noise and make informed decisions about their health.

It is important to note that individuals should be aware of the prevalence of misinformation and food fads on social media. Many claims about miracle cures and unproven diets circulate online, often without any scientific basis. To avoid falling victim to these false claims, it's essential to:

1. Rely on trusted sources: Consult healthcare professionals, registered dietitians, and authoritative health organizations for accurate and reliable information.

2. Be skeptical of quick fixes: Beware of diets or treatments that promise miraculous results. Sustainable, evidence-based approaches are often slower but safer and more effective.

3. Verify information: Before making significant changes to your health regimen, verify the information and claims you come across online. Cross-check with multiple reputable sources.

4. Share responsibly: If you come across false information, refrain from sharing it on social media. Help combat the spread of misinformation by sharing accurate, evidence-based information instead.

Conclusion

Diabetes is a challenge that we can overcome. Early detection, access to care, and lifestyle changes are the keys to preventing complications and improving the lives of millions of Indians affected by this condition. Together, we can make India a nation where diabetes care is accessible to all, and where the rising prevalence of diabetes becomes a story of hope, resilience, and empowerment. As Helen Keller once said, "Alone we can do so little; together, we can do so much." Let's unite to defeat diabetes and create a healthier and happier India.