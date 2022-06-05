World Environment Day celebrated at MCE

Aurangabad, June 5.

Marathwada College of Education (MCE) organised an awareness rally at Dr Rafiq Zakaria Campus on Sunday to celebrate World Environment Day.

B Ed second-year students spread the message through play cards, posters, and banners, to raise awareness about the environmental awareness, the impact of plastic carry bags on the environment and to prevent the use of plastic in daily life.

In the programme, the Principal of MCE Dr Naveed-Us-Saher was the chief guest. The awareness rally was organised by the ‘Go Green Club’ of the college.

The event was attended by all the teachers and non-teaching staff. The coordinator of ‘Go Green Club’ Dr Khan Zeenat Muzaffar and Dr Khan Tanveer Habib took sincere efforts for the success of the event.