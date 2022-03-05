Worried students had to be in queue for 18 hrs to cross border

Aurangabad, March 5:

“We had to stand in queue for 18 hours on Ukrainian borders in chilled climate to return home,” said the five students from Marathwada who returned on Saturday evening from Ukraine.

They include Krishna Bamne (Harsul), Sachin Chavan (Mayur Park), Shubham Pandit (Jalna) and Aniket Vibhute (Nanded).

They said that Ukraine soldiers beat up many Indian students because of the rush. Families were waiting at the Chikalthana Airport eagerly to receive the students from Ukraine which is facing a war with Russia. Parents and family members became emotional to meet the students.

Krishna Bamne said that he was pursuing medical education at Lviv University in Ukraine.

He said that it took eight days to leave the war-affected cities. “We had to wait for 18 hours at the border to enter Poland,” he said.

Sachin Chavan said that they had to halt at the border in minus degree temperature. He said that they faced many problems until their entry into Poland. Shubham Pandit said that he reached the border to enter Poland.

“The border of Poland was closed. So, I had to go to Hungary to begin my return journey. Students were manhandled by the soldiers during this process,” he added.