Writers must deliberately write on social harsh realities: Justice Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “For society to remain healthy, certain systems are expected to function properly. But when destructive forces within those very systems become dominant and begin to adversely affect the cultural and psychological progress of society, writers must deliberately write about such harsh realities. Doing so creates awareness among people and can help prevent systems from taking dangerous steps toward disorder,” said Justice Ambadas Joshi, the former judge and Goa Lokayukta, who was speaking in a programme organised at the Government Divisional Library recently to release the English translation of Dr Chhaya Mahajan’s novel The College.

Assistant Director (Library) Sunil Huse and Principal of S B College Dr Vivek Mirgane were also present.

Dr Vivek Mirgane expressed that the novel vividly depicts the distressing State of today’s education system and is remarkably impactful. Dr Satish Bidwe, Kundalik Atakre, Jeevan Kulkarni, Dr Rajshekhar Balekar, Sudhir Sevekar, along with many reading enthusiasts, were also present.

Library Officer Santosh Jadhav made an introductory speech. Deepali Kulkarni conducted the proceedings of the programme while Technical Assistant Govind Khedkar proposed a vote of thanks.