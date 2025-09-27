Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy gets Autonomous Status

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP), run by Maulana Azad Educational Trust, received Autonomous College status from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Commission in its meeting held on August 29, 2025, approved the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Autonomous Colleges to confer the autonomous status upon YBCCP which is affiliated to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, for a period of 10 years from the academic year 2025-26 to 2034-35.

The college has been among the top 100 NIRF Ranking for the past nine years. It also received NAAC accreditation A grade with a 3.36 CGPA score.

Autonomous Status enables the college to run its own affairs, including curriculum and exams, independently of the Parent University.

This allows colleges to tailor their programs to specific needs and adapt to evolving industry requirements. While still affiliated with a university and bound by some general regulations, autonomous colleges have greater flexibility in their academic and administrative processes.

Chairman of the management, Farhat Jamal, appreciated the efforts and congratulated Principal Dr M H Dehghan, all the staff and stakeholders.