YBA pays tribute to Mahatma Phule

Aurangabad

Young Buddhist Association (YBA) paid homage to Kranti Surya Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his death anniversary on Monday. The association is demanding for the past five years that the Phule couple should be conferred the Bharat Ratna award. The Association today staged agitation to press this demand. A memorandum demand was given to minister Atul Save demanding that the state government should press the issue.

Tapasya Gadve attired herself as Savitribai Phule and Aditya Gaikwad as Mahatma Phule. The association president Sonu Narwade, Akash Bansode, Vijay Misal, Badal Bankar, Akshay Shejul, Sandhya Gadve, Jayashree Narwade, Mohini Gadve, and others were present on the occasion.