YBCCP’s 66 students selected in campus interviews

Aurangabad: Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP) conducted a pool of campus recruitment drive on its campus on Monday.

Aurobindo Pharma company which has its working in Telangana and AP conducted the campus interview of 90 B Pharm, M Pharm, BSc and MSc students. Of them, 66 students were selected for the jobs.

College Principal Dr M H Dehghan congratulated the selected students. Principal Dr Dehghan said that every year, the college holds campus interviews with various reputed pharmaceutical industries and gives excellent career opportunities to the students.

The students expressed their gratitude to the college, staff administration and management. Institute Interaction Cell members Dr S R Lahoti, Dr J N Sangshetti, Sarfaraz Khan and Shaikh Shoaib for taking efforts for the campus interviews.