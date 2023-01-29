YCMOU’s convocation to be held next month

Aurangabad: The 28th convocation ceremony of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) will be conducted on February 23.

Those students who passed their examinations were held in December 2021, May and June 2022 will be presented with the degrees. For the correction in name, a special link (https://28convocation.ycmou.ac.in/). One may visit the link. If not done now, a fee will be charged in future for name correction in the certificate.

University registrar Bhatuprasad Patil urged students to check their names online and apply for the correction if needed.