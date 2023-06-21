Yoga Day celebrated in PES College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of B Ed and MP.Ed courses celebrated International Yoga Day in PES College of Physical Education. Principal Dr Shivaji Suryavanshi, Dr Mahadev Ubale, Dr Mangesh Dongre, Akshay Dane, Anil Bagul, Baig Murtuja, Pankaj Sonone, Sunil Shinde and others were present.