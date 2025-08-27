Young aspirants duped of Rs 31 lakh under guise of getting government jobs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A case of cheating worth as much as ₹31 lakh has come to light, where a man was duped on the pretext of getting a government job in Pune. Based on the complaint of Munjaji Prabhakar Warkad (33, Jai Bhavaninagar, Cidco), the Waluj MIDC police have registered a case against three accused — Prabhavati Sakharam Wagh, Pandurang Sable, and Santosh Kumar Sharma.

Two from the same family deceived

Complainant Munjaji works in a bank. His paternal uncle, Datta Bhau Tate, runs a transport business under the name Datta Roadlines in Waluj. In June 2023, Munjaji’s cousin, Rajebhau Warkad, met Prabhavati Wagh and Pandurang Sable at Tate’s office. The duo claimed that they could arrange government jobs. Rajebhau wanted a government job for his son, Indrajit. The accused told him that a professor’s post at “Bharati University, Pune” would cost ₹30 lakh. Believing them, Indrajit paid ₹19 lakh through cheque, PhonePe, and cash, while Datta Tate transferred another ₹9 lakh to Prabhavati’s bank account. In total, they gave ₹28 lakh. Later, the accused showed Indrajit a fake appointment order for an Assistant Professor post. In November 2023, after Indrajit’s case, Munjaji himself approached the same accused.

The accused promised him a government job as a civil engineering assistant in the Public Works Department (PWD), for which they demanded ₹30 lakh. Munjaji transferred ₹3 lakh to Prabhavati’s account through his younger brother’s PhonePe. In March 2024, the accused called him to Mantralaya in Mumbai and introduced him to Santosh Kumar Sharma. Sharma showed him a fake appointment order for the civil engineering assistant post and took his signature and thumb impression, assuring that once the remaining ₹27 lakh was paid, he would be appointed. However, when doubts arose, Munjaji verified with the PWD and discovered that the appointment order was fake.

When money was demanded back…

Realising both appointment orders were fake, Munjaji, Indrajit, and Datta Tate demanded their ₹31 lakh back. Initially, the accused avoided repayment. Later, Prabhavati Wagh promised to transfer ownership of land in Buldhana district, registered in her mother’s name, and even signed a provisional deed. But it later came to light that she had already sold the land to someone else. With the fraud confirmed, Munjaji filed a complaint at the Waluj MIDC Police Station. Further investigation is being carried out by assistant Police Inspector Arvind Shinde.

Rising cases of fraud

In recent times, incidents of cheating through promises of government jobs, land deals, and online trading have been on the rise. Many people are falling prey to fraudsters under the guise of “securing jobs, transferring land ownership, or arranging bank loans,” losing lakhs of rupees in the process.