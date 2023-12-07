Young boys-girls held in objectionable condition in cafe

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Kranti Chowk police station detained young boys and girls (in the age group 18-20 years) in an objectionable situation in a Cafe Holiday situated at Kranti Chowk on Thursday.

The irregularity was busted when the assistant commissioner (Crime Branch) Dhananjay Patil stepped in the cafe as a customer with his team.

It so happened that the police were receiving complaints from the neighbouring residents of the cafes in the cities. Today, Patil along with his team reached the above cafe at 5 pm. The team was in civil uniform and the government vehicles were parked at a distance away. The team after entering the cafe was shocked to see 3 boys and girls in objectionable condition. They were in the age group of 20 years. On inquiry, the cafe-owner tried to give evasive replies and spoke rudely, but the cops pressed him hard and dragged to the police station.

Patil said, “ The cafe seems to be one-storeyed from outside, but there is an underground cell in it. There was complete darkness barring few blue coloured dim lights. We have found objectionable things in the bin inside the cafe.”

The parents of these youths seem to be unaware about their wards location. The name of Pankaj Tathe was mentioned on the board as the cafe-operator. The inspector Santosh Patil said, “ The action against all of them had been taken under Bombay Police Act for their indecent behaviour at a public place.”

Two years ago, the then inspector Geeta Bagwade had taken action against more than 10 cafe-owners. She had also found compartments in the cafes during the action. There are more than 300 cafes in the city. They are situated at Nirala Bazar, all big college campuses, Connaught Place and Osmanpura areas. Such incidents took place in the majority of the cafes at Connaught Place. The majority of the cafes are unregistered, therefore, the traders claimed that nobody was ready to take action against these cafes.