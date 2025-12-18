Young employee dies suddenly at Waluj company; relatives raise suspicion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young supervisor at Technomat Spring Pvt. Ltd. in the Waluj industrial area died suddenly on Thursday, sparking tension as relatives gathered at the company gate, suspecting foul play. Police intervention quickly restored order.

According to police, Swapnil Pandit Rathod (24, Rajnagar Shenpunji, Waluj), was on duty when he lost consciousness. He was admitted first to a private hospital and then shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital(GMCH), where doctors declared him dead. Waluj police registered the case as sudden death. On Thursday afternoon, Swapnil’s father, maternal uncle, and several relatives arrived at the company, raising doubts about the death. Police, including police sub-inspector Vandana Mule, held discussions with the management and the family, explaining the legal procedures and investigation process. The company also assured financial assistance as per government rules. Tensions eased, and the family later took custody of Swapnil’s body after post-mortem, sending it to their native village, Lakshman Naik Tanda (Aundha tehsil,Hingoli), for final rites.

----------------

Family demands investigation

Swapnil’s father, Pandit Rathod, said, “Swapnil went to work as usual, but his sudden death raises doubts. We request a thorough investigation.” “Swapnil’s death was not due to an accident and is classified as sudden death. The viscera has been preserved for further analysis. The exact cause will be confirmed after the report, and a fair investigation is underway,” said Police inspector Shivcharan Pandhare of Waluj Police Station.