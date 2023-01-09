Young labourer sustains electric shock on AMC campus

Aurangabad:

A contractor’s employee deployed on the task of cutting steel rods sustained an electric shock and fell unconscious due to the sudden flowing of power current in the steel rods lying on the ground due to coming in touch with a live wire. Meanwhile, the labourer was saved from an untoward incident as the alert citizens present at the place immediately threw away the electricity wire.

The task of cutting steel rods/bars, outside the office of the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha, on the AMC campus, is underway for the past three days. The work is being done by the contractor. Today, the contractor’s staff resumed work, but at 4 pm, the current suddenly came in the steel. The labourer cutting the steel screamed loudly and fell unconscious on the spot. Those present on the occasion immediately shifted the live wire, as a result, the shock was not for a long time. After pumping the heart and massaging the labourer's hands and legs, he was immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Meeting with civic chief

It may be noted that the AMC municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari meets the visitors twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. Hence there was a rush of visitors to the AMC campus. Accordingly, the untoward incident took place at 4 pm. The sensation prevailed on the campus. The AMC officers, personnel and visitors got panicked after the incident. Incidentally, all of them were safe. Meanwhile, the health of the victim labourer is also reported to be out of danger and sound in health.