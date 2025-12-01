Young man from the same lane commits brutal murder of Vaishnavi

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 17-year-old Vaishnavi Neel was brutally murdered on Friday afternoon when her throat was slit with a sharp weapon in Murmi village, Gangapur tehsil.

With no eyewitness or concrete evidence initially, identifying the accused was a major challenge. However, within just four and a half hours of filing the complaint, Waluj police traced and arrested the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Nanasahib More, a resident of Murmi, Gangapur. According to police, Vaishnavi was a 12th-grade student at a college in Waluj. She returned home around 12 pm after college while her father was at work in Dahegav-Bidkin, her mother was in the fields, and her brother was at school. Taking advantage of her being alone, the accused, who lived in the same lane, entered her house around 3.30 pm and killed her by slitting her throat before fleeing. When her mother and relatives returned, they found her lying dead in a pool of blood. The case was registered at Waluj police station at 11 pm based on her mother’s complaint. Vaishnavi’s last rites were performed at Murmi on Saturday around 5.30 pm.

----------

Arrest made in Bolegaon

Within four and a half hours of registering the case, police located and arrested Nanasahib More at Bolegaon, where he had hidden. The accused had a friendly relationship with Vaishnavi, but a dispute escalated, leading him to commit the crime.

---------

Six days police custody

The accused confessed to the crime. He was presented before the court and remanded to police custody until December 26. The operation was conducted by a team led by police inspector Shivcharan Pandhare, police sub-inspectors Ajay Shitole and Ramesh Rathod, along with Pravin Wagh and Vijay Pimple.