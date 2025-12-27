Young woman returns home safely after three months on a ventilator at GMCH

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The medical team of the medicine department at GMCH successfully treated a 20-year-old woman who remained on a ventilator for three months. After battling for her life, she has now safely returned home. The patient had been admitted to the accident and emergency department of GMCH in a critical condition after consuming an insecticide. She was immediately intubated and shifted to the MICU, where standard treatment protocols were initiated.

The entire treatment process was carried out under the guidance of dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre, medical superintendent Dr. Suchita Joshi, and head of the medicine department Dr. Meenakshi Bhattacharya. The treatment plan was supervised by the head of medicine unit-4, Dr. Prashant Gajbhare. As the patient’s condition deteriorated further during treatment, a tracheostomy had to be performed on the seventh day, and she was kept on long-term ventilator support. With the tireless efforts of the medical team and nursing staff, ventilator support was gradually reduced and finally withdrawn successfully.

During this prolonged and complex period of treatment, Dr. Lamat Noor, Dr. Masarat khan, Dr. Shubham Ghoghal, Dr. Rupesh wankhede, Dr. Sagar Pawar, Dr. Vikash Singh, Dr. Shrivatsa Eswaran, Dr. Bhavika Sarode and Dr. Veena Malani played a crucial role. Throughout the MICU treatment, nutritional therapy and comprehensive medical care were provided to the patient by the nursing staff under the guidance of sister-in-charge Renuka Rathod.

Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre, Dr. Meenakshi Bhattacharya, Dr. Vinod Mundada, Dr. Kashinath garkal and others interacting with the patient.